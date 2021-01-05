Hockey Restrictions on public events continue – More games for empty stands in the League and KHL

HPK and the Jokers opened the game on Tuesday by announcing new restrictions.

Hockey will be played in empty auditoriums even after this week, when restrictions due to a coronavirus pandemic prevent the public from getting into matches.

Hämeenlinna Ball Club said on Tuesday he will have to play for the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency decision due to his January home game without the audience.

Also KHL Society Jokers said to play for empty auditoriums during January due to the decision of the Avi of Southern Finland.

Both HPK and Jokers have six home games in January.

Tuesday the decision to ban all meetings and public events of more than ten people in its territory concerns four professional clubs.

HIFK and KooKoo did not announce their own plans on Tuesday. HIFK will have six home matches in January and KooKoo five home matches.

There are also three clubs of the second level of Finnish hockey, or Mestis, in the open area of ​​Southern Finland: Kiekko-Espoo, Kiekko-Vantaa and Forssa Palloseura.

Mestis has been on hold since the end of November. Clubs have outlined that extending the season is not financially possible without an audience.