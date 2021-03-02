Hockey Responsible coach Mikko Manner took the lead again in Kärpi – Oulu’s winning streak was immediately cut

The winning streak of four matches was broken against KalPa.

Long the head coach on the sidelines Mikko Manner returned behind the Flyer bench in the men’s hockey league home game against KalPaa.

The national team assignments and the subsequent two-week quarantine kept Manner out of the exchange box for much of February.

Special The absence of the mainland was that the Flies, who had been playing painfully for a long time, turned their course completely Lauri Mikkolan under the heel of. With the Mikkola draw, the team rose from the ninth place in the series to third.

“It felt great to come back, even though it was really exciting. The team has come a long way, and the coaching management has done a great job, ”Manner thanked his successors.

In the continental return match, the four-game winning streak turned into a loss again when KalPa took the away points with a 2-1 win.

“The loss really annoys a lot and eats the man. Even though we missed two goals, we didn’t give up, ”Manner said.

At a loss despite the flies, the game look was significantly better than in early February.

KalPan’s goals were accounted for in the first set Aapeli Räsänen and only 0.3 seconds before the batch buzzer hit Kim Nousiainen.

The reduction of the flies was made by the national team quarantined Radek Koblizek.

Flies and KalPa have both fared better during the season in guests than at home. All three mutual games have ended purely for KalPala with joint goals 11–3. Thanks to his victory, KalPa rose past the Flies to third place in the series.