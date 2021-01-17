Hockey René Fasel criticizes Kalervo Kummola: “He constantly murmurs”

Kummola has criticized Fasel, who is the chairman of the International Hockey Federation.

International President of the Hockey Association IIHF René Fasel says a Russian news agency Tassin in the interview they understand Kalervo Kummolan situation.

Kummola, the vice-president of the IIHF, has strongly criticized the activities of the union and Fasel, as the spring World Cup has still not been taken from Belarus despite the country’s human rights violations.

Instead, Fasel met the authoritarian president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and the warm hug of the men caused an increase in the avalanche of criticism.

Alexander Lukashenko and René Fasel met on 11 January.­

Tassin in an interview, Fasel admits that the Games are unlikely to be held in Belarus. The other organizer is Latvia.

“I think it’s really hard to hold the World Cup in Minsk,” Fasel commented.

However, he is not ready to change the format of the Games so that the Games are held only every other year.

“This doesn’t change the format. I am sure that in the future we organize the World Championships in Belarus, the situation is calmer. “

Fasel compare the situation with Kummola to the hockey team.

“We’re both hockey people. I understand that Kummola is also under political pressure. The situation is similar to that on a hockey team. Not everyone always plays as they would like. It’s part of the game. ”

He admits that the relationship with Kummola has been tense recently.

“It’s like politics where there is always opposition.”

According to Fasel, there are others in the IIHF who share Kummola’s world of thought.

“Kalervo is constantly murmuring, he is the most irritable in our group. Sometimes that’s a good thing. He does his job and I do mine. ”