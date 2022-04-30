Hockey Regular season winner Florida took a backlash: NHL playoff pairs clear

The NHL playoffs were confirmed, with West’s number one team in Colorado facing Nashville.

Hockey The Florida Panthers, who won the regular season in the NHL, gave several of their players a break on their way to the playoffs. The team’s play allowed the home team Montreal Canadiens to celebrate a rare 10-2 victory over Florida.

The NHL playoffs start on May 2nd. The playoffs in the playoffs were confirmed early Saturday in Finnish time, as there is only one match left in the regular season, and the match between Winnipeg and Seattle has no effect on the playoffs.

Reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs. Tampa Bay, who won the previous two championships, defeated the New York Islanders 6-4 in the final round of the regular season.

Based on the regular season, the league and Florida’s No. 1 team have changed, but it is only in the playoffs that it will show whether the Florida Panthers ’vibe will last at the highlight of the season. In his match in Montreal, his Finnish star captain Alexander Barkovia and Florida, who has rested with a few other top players, will face the Washington Capitals in the first playoff round of the East.

In addition to numerous goals, the Montreal-Florida match also saw a one-player goal showdown as Montreal Cole Caufield grabbed the first hat trick of his NHL career. Florida’s second goal was born by the Finns Eetu Luostarinen and Aleksi Heponiemen groundwork. The goal itself was answered Ben Chiarot.

Petteri Lindbohm played in the Panthers defense for just over 20 minutes, however Anton Lundell did not participate in gaming events.

Montreal, who reached the Stanley Cup final last season, did not have enough to play in the playoffs this season.

Washington lost to the New York Rangers 2–3 in the regular season final. In addition to four consecutive losses, Capitals is weighed down by a Russian captain Alexander Ovethkin injury. Ovetškin was also sidelined for the third time in a row due to an upper body injury.

Rangersin Kaapo Kakko recovered from the injury appropriately in the last two matches of the regular season and showed his effectiveness with two goals.

The match between Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche also ended in a home team win. In the match that ended 4-1 in Colorado Mikko Rantanen grabbed the entry point in the second installment Nazem Kadrin to the finish. Avalanche gave rest to several of his players, but in the previous match, Rantanen, who had returned from sick leave, sought a feel for 21 minutes of play. Artturi Lehkonen played just under 17 minutes.

Minnesota gets the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs.

The Colorado Avalanche, which won the western block of the league, will face the Nashville Predators in the first round of the playoffs. Predators ended regular season 4-5 loss to Arizona Coyotes, but Finns Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Granlund got their name in the goal statistics. The Predators led by 4-0 in just under seven minutes, but the match turned in favor of the Arizona.

The big backpack for Nashville’s playoffs is the team’s absolute number one goalkeeper Juuse Saroksen injury. The possibility of Saros, who suffered a lower body injury, from participating in the playoffs is not yet known.

Dallas Stars took a 4-2 home win over guest Anaheim Ducks. The Finns snapped the actual pot of entry points in the match when the points were scored To Joel Kiviranta, To Jani Hakanpää, To Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintzille.

Like Nashville, Dallas, who took the Wild Card wild card spot, will face the Calgary Flames in the first round of the playoffs.

In the eastern block Carolina Hurricanes, who won the Metropolitan Division in the opening round of the playoffs, will face the Boston Bruins, who lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 2–5 in their regular season decision. Among other things, Bruins was missing Erik Haula. The team wanted to give less time to the men who played less, as in the playoffs the line-up may change due to injuries, for example.

The New York Rangers measure in the playoffs Kasperi Kapasen the skills of the Pittsburgh Penguins represented. Pittsburgh defeated Columbus Blue Jackets in the regular season final.

The West block also ruled that the Edmonton Oilers will open the playoffs with the Los Angeles Kings. In the final match of the Oilers regular season Mikko Koskinen stretched to 39 fights as the team knocked down the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-2 win.

Match series for the first round of the NHL hockey game:

Eastern block:

Florida Panthers (Atlantic Division 1) – Washington Capitals (Wild Card Slot 2)

Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan Division 1) – Boston Bruins (Wild Card Slot 1)

Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic Division 2) – Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic Division 3)

New York Rangers (Metropolitan Division 2) – Pittsburgh Penguins (Metropolitan Division 3)

Western Block:

Colorado Avalanche (Central Division 1) – Nashville Predators (Wild Card Slot 2)

Minnesota Wild (Central Division 2) – St. Louis Blues (3rd Central Division)

Calgary Flames (Pacific Division 1) – Dallas Stars (Wild Card Slot 1)

Edmonton Oilers (Pacific Division 2) – Los Angeles Kings (Pacific Division 3)

The playoffs start on May 2, North American time.