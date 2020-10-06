Hockey Record goal celebration in Swiss hockey – main series team Zug waved the net as many as 25 times

In Switzerland, hockey is played in the Cup, which is familiar from football.

In hockey matches sometimes seen as rather one-sided performances that form a better team goal practice. However, something unprecedented was experienced in Switzerland on Sunday.

In Switzerland, the cup familiar from football is also played in hockey, which provides a good setting for crushing victories.

On Sunday, 9–3 and 8–2 victories were seen, among other things, but they turned pale alongside the fact that EV Zug beat the puck as many as 25 times into EHC Raron’s net and advanced with a 25–1 victory.

The hosts play at the country’s fifth-highest league level, so the pre-standings were clear against second-place finisher last season.

The match the start paved the way for the entire 60-minute, as the game clock showed a time of 1.11 when Livio Stadler already took the guests to the 3-0 lead. The first round ended with a 6-0 lead from the guests.

Raronin surprisingly started scoring the second set Flavian Wyer, but after that no joys were just found.

The best scorer for the guests was in the end Lino Martschini with powers 6 + 3. Zug’s Finnish defender Santeri Alatalo scored 14 goals for the team and scored 1 + 1.

He was the first in Finland to report on the match suomikiekko.com.