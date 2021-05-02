Hockey Rantanen still leads Barkov on the points exchange: goal and pass for both

Carolina took the overtime victory over Columbus, who played without Wave.

Hockey Captain of the Florida Panthers in the NHL Alexander Barkov fattened their points when the team took a tight 5-4 away win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Barkov scored his team’s third goal and scored the fourth, which raises the Finnish star to a season of 25 + 29 = 54. The reading keeps the Colorado Avalanche, which still leads Barkov’s Finnish points exchange Mikko Rantasen double cloth.

Rantanen also scored a goal and a pass when Colorado beat San Jose Sharks 4–3. Rantanen’s points balance for the period rose to 28 + 29 = 57.

With Chicago paint Kevin Lankinen was subjected to actual firing in front of Florida. He blocked 37 shots out of 42.

At the start of the third round, Florida scored two goals in the first minute of the game and took the 5-2 lead. Chicago still managed to narrow down in the last minute of the game, but could no longer get alongside Florida.

League in the top spot, brilliant Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-1 extra time victory over Columbus Blue Jackets in a low-key game.

Finnish striker Teuvo Teräväinen scored the only real-time goal of Carolina at the end of the first set. The feeder was a chain guy Sebastian Aho.

Recovering from a head injury, Teräväinen only returned to the games this week after a break of 25 matches. He scored 1 + 1 in his previous match and now raised his goal balance for the season to four.

The match was decided by Carolina Dougie Hamilton, after extra time had been played for just over four minutes.

Columbus Finnish striker Patrik Laine was sidelined by the team from the last away game of the season. Among other things TSN channel said Laine was sidelined due to illness.

Laine, 23, have scored 10 goals in Columbus in his 41 matches in the club this season. In his last seven games, Laine has missed goals, and there is only one goal pass.

Janne Kuokkanen scored one of the goals of the New Jersey Devils as the team bent the Philadelphia Flyers to their will by a score of 4-1. The Flyers did not achieve a reduction on their home ice until the very end of the third installment.

Kuokkanen’s 2–0 goal was scored less than a minute after the second round. Kuokkanen scored the seventh goal of the season directly from the pass.

The Devils and Flyers have encountered four times in about a week. The Devils won the last three matches.