Hockey Rantanen continued his wild pace at the beginning of the year in the NHL: “This was probably our best match of the year”

The Finnish star is seventh on the NHL points exchange.

Colorado Finnish striker Avalanche Mikko Rantanen is one of the hottest players in the hockey NHL this year. Rantanen has played four matches of at least three points in the year 2022, which is a very pace in the NHL.

In his team’s most recent match, Rantanen scored two goals and scored one when Avalanche dusted Arizona Coyotes 5-0.

“This was probably our best match of the year. We have talked a lot about the fact that when we play hard and defend well, we also create places for attack, ”Rantanen comments NHL website.

With Colorado paint Darcy Kuemper rejected for the first time in the ranks of the playoffs club. Kuemper still represented Arizona last season, but moved to Colorado in July.

“Kemps was really good at the finish. He didn’t get very many bets, but he took a few important fights, ”Rantanen praised Kuemper, whose zero game required 20 fights.

Rantanen played in the top chain restored to their former lineup, which included the Finns Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon. The chain scored a total of seven power points, as MacKinnon, like Rantanen, caught power 2 + 1, and Landeskog, who lost three matches due to the corona protocol, got an entry point into his account.

Rantanen is seventh on the NHL points exchange with a power of 19 + 25. The most powerful league is Edmonton Leon Draisaitl, who has put together a power of 26 + 28 in 35 matches.

Edmonton The Oilers bowed to their sixth consecutive loss with their lousy final installment. The team led the Ottawa Senators 3-1 after two rounds, but the Senators won the final 5-1 and the match 6-4. Jesse Puljujärvi baited Edmonton with two hits.

Edmonton played for the first time since January 5 due to a corona break. The team’s previous home game was a month away since the Oilers had last played on their home ice on December 16th. In between, however, a youth World Cup tournament was played in Edmonton.

Oilers star player Connor McDavid suffered from coronary heart disease early in the year but now returned to the trough with the rest of the team.

“The break has been long. We managed to get the lead, but then donated it away, ”McDavid told the NHL, admitting that the loss was one of the toughest in the regular season in his career.