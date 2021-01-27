Hockey Raimo Summanen coaches again: a new wash was found in Slovenia

Raimo Summanen signed a two-year contract with HK SŽ Olimpija.

Hockey coach Raimo Summanen has been appointed the new head coach of HK SŽ Olimpija, who plays in the Slovenian league, with a two – year contract. The club tells about it on its website.

Summanen has previously coached the Finnish hockey national team, HIFK, the Swedish League Rapperswil and KHL’s Avangard Omsk, among others.

Recently, Summanen has developed Finnish NHL players in the summer together with a skating coach Janne Hänninen with.

“I am very pleased that we have received top hockey expert Slovenian ice hockey. We have been in contact with him since last year, ”says the chairman of HK SŽ Olimpija Miha Butara.

Summanen was already piloting HK SŽ Olimpija against HK Slavija Junior in the semi-finals of the Slovenian league on Tuesday. Olimpija won the match 8-1. The teams will meet again on Thursday.

Olimpija also plays in the Alpine Hockey League, which includes 16 teams from Slovenia, Italy and Austria. Olimpija leads the series: 18 wins from 23 matches.

Summanen washed was the first in Finland Evening News.