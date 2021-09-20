Hockey Putin and Lukashenko’s guy finally gives up because of the International Hockey Federation – at least Finland wants big reforms

René Fasel from Switzerland was elected President of the IIHF of the International Hockey Federation in 1994, and there has never been a vote since then about the IIHF’s leadership.

In the international the biggest change in the hockey association, IIHF, takes place since the skates were invented.

Chairman of the IIHF, Swiss René Fasel and the Vice-Chairman Kalervo Kummola will move aside at the St. Petersburg Congress next Saturday.

Two long, significant and partly contradictory careers as a puck leader end. Kummola rose to be a very significant hockey player in the world and especially in Finland.

Kummola’s decisions and solutions have often been straightforward, fast and efficient. There has also been talk of rolling.

Others have admired Kummola’s uncomplicated management style. There have been enough critics.

“I don’t really miss anything. Its time for everyone, ”Kummola, 75, said before the St. Petersburg meeting.

“For more than 40 years, there had to be rotations in committees and the government and before that in delegations.”

Kummola was elected to the IIHF Board in 1998 and became Vice Chairman five years later.

According to tradition, he is called an honorary member, which is how he at least guessed, referring to previous practice of those who have worked in the organization for more than ten years.

Fasel has played in an even wider trough than Kummola and managed to nervous a large number of puck people around the world.

Close relationship Vladimir Putin with or Alexander Lukashenko hugs don’t hurt Fasel’s sporting achievement medal series.

Especially in the Nordic countries, Fasel’s raptures made little difference to the media’s biggest headlines. For some countries – including the West – it was mostly indifferent what kind of relations Fasel built to the East and Belarus.

Hockey was not the number one topic in those countries.

It is different in Finland. The puck speaks and the puck is written, and then Belarus fits very poorly into the same sentences.

“ The current puck leaders achieved a lot.

Kalervo Kummola (left) and René Fasel handed out gold medals to Finland at the World Championships in Bratislava in 2019. Henri Jokiharju shook hands.

Fasel, 71, a former Swiss referee and dentist, was elected President of the IIHF in 1994 in the least possible way.

The vote was not resolved until the fourth round, when Finland When Hietarinta was second with 46-32 votes.

A year later, Fasel was given a new seat on the board of the International Olympic Committee to continue his new position.

The current puck leaders also achieved a lot. In the Fasel era, the IIHF, the International Olympic Committee, and the North American NHL took professionals to the Olympics for the first time when all the best were involved in Nagano in 1998.

The women’s puck also joined the Olympics in Nagano.

It’s hard to weigh how much the president of the International Hockey Federation can influence whether or not the NHL goes to the Olympics. Critics say he has little effect.

In any case, decisions have been made in the same halls where IIHF management has been present.

As Fasel recedes, so does the current management model. Fasel received a fixed monthly salary of more than 30,000 Swiss francs (about 27,500 euros) per month and about 380,000 francs per year.

The future chairman will work on a so-called reimbursement model, in which the annual allowance will rise to around FRF 185 000. It is no longer necessary for the President to work at the headquarters of the Union in Switzerland or to acquire housing there.

The focus of day-to-day work will be on the shoulders of the new Secretary-General. German Horst Lichtner was fired in the summer and will no longer return to the union office, and a new secretary general is being sought like the president.

In addition, the so-called senior vice president is elected as the right-hand hand of the chairman.

Faselin the vacancy is sought by five candidates, all of whom belong to the current government.

An interesting election is promised in St. Petersburg, because the President of the IIHF has never been voted on since 1994 and the election of Fasel. He was shouted to continue in the big choir when Kummola gave up challenging the Swiss in 2008.

Kummola might even have won the election, but in his own words, he came up with different thoughts.

In addition to international assignments, Kalervo Kummola has had time to promote the construction of Tampere’s new arena.

German Franz Reindl led the race of candidates as the St. Petersburg meeting approached. Reindl turns 67 in November and would be one of the successors to the Fasel line.

In his native Germany, Reindl was plunged into early June when quality magazine Der Spiegel dug up the benefits Reindl received as president of the German Hockey Federation: € 9,000 a month in salary and a car benefit on top.

How much IIHF wants the future president to have skeletons in his closet is a question.

Reindl is a former top hockey player in Germany and on the national team, meaning he would be an influencer pierced by hockey.

French Luc Tardif, 68, is one of the most advanced applicants but also one of the most experienced. The Canadian-French Tardif has done an excellent job in the French Hockey Federation and raised the status of the sport by big cuts.

Tardif cherishes the union’s treasury on the IIHF board and has received praise for it. His star is on the rise as the meeting approaches.

Tardif was leading a big change in France when the Hockey Federation was made independent and disconnected from the figure skating federation. Prior to that, the Joint Ice Sports Federation was not interested in anything other than figure skating.

Danish Henrik Bach Nielsen, 55, is roaring, opinions are plentiful and sometimes too many. His support is divided within the union even because of too strong views.

Bach Nielsen leads the Danish Hockey Federation, and before that he led AaB Aalborg at club level.

In the Czech Republic Petr Břízalla, 56, is the most accurate touch to top hockey. The former international-level goalkeeper and Czech national team fighters played all the way to the Olympics and the World Cup.

And Bříza even fought for two seasons at the Rauma Lock in the early 1990s.

Bříza is known and appreciated, but at the top of puck leadership, questions fly over whether Bříza may still be ready for the presidency. He has served on the IIHF board for only one term since 2016.

“ “An entirely new alliance must be formed.”

Belarus Sergei Goncharov is the youngest among the candidates soon to be 38 years old. Goncharov was born on the East German side, worked in the Russian puck and represents Belarus.

Goncharov’s name appears a lot in tournaments. He has organized and been running races and is through it strongly inside the sport.

In hockey circles, a throw took off: “If Goncharov is elected, a completely new alliance must be formed.”

The anecdote is more than half true. Belarus alone is such a fiery society that the President of the IIHF cannot come from there, at least not with Nordic voices.

Heikki Hietanen is the Finnish Hockey Association’s candidate for the IIHF board.

Kummola gives way to international hockey, but Finland will not necessarily be left without a seat on the board.

Secretary General of the Tampere World Championship 2022 Heikki Hietanen has been pushing behind the scenes for a long day to make himself more familiar and to hurt the IIHF board.

“It’s quite a skaba [kilpailu], ”Hietanen said on the eve of the election. “I have been contacted in advance and I have worked for it.”

Hietanen gets his competitors from the government seat, among other things, former star players from Russia Pavel Buren and Slovakia Miroslav Satanin.

Chairman of the Finnish Hockey Association Harri Nummela and the CEO Matti Nurminen carry Finnish voting rights in their portfolios.

Nummela said that the presidential candidates have actively spoken about themselves remotely. Decisions may wait until the beginning of the meeting.

“All countries keep their cards really carefully hidden and talk round,” Nummela said. “Virtually no country has publicly stated its own candidate.”

“Yes, our number one point is that we need a stronger program on how to grow the puck globally,” Nummela said, referring to 6-8 strong countries that are doing well. “We’re not happy with how the species is moving forward.”

Another important thing Nummela mentioned was that the International Hockey Federation needs to innovate and the organization to develop and improve.

“It has also been pointed out that the IIHF must continue its efforts to develop the puck for women and girls. The IIHF needs to be more responsive to accountability. ”

In the presidential election, the game is clear. Will be elected if you get more than half of the votes. It will probably mean more rounds until René Fasel’s successor is known.

It is certain that two significant eras will end in St. Petersburg.

Read more: What kind of person is the controversial boss of international hockey René Fasel?

Read more:

The calmer side of the Iron Chancellor

Read more: Embarrassing images of Minsk outrageous – Alexander Lukashenko showed how he used the sport to polish his own shield