Hockey Prime Minister Sanna Marin Yle: Belarus should not host the World Hockey Championships

During an interview with the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sanna Marin shared her personal views on possible hockey competitions in Belarus.

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) told Yle on Sunday During the Prime Minister’s interview, he believes that the World Hockey Championships should not be held in Belarus.

“My own personal view is that the Games should not be held in Belarus,” Marin said.

“The human rights situation in Belarus is very serious. There have been violent arrests of citizens who have inherited their election rights. I think this situation is very serious and should be treated in that way. ”

“Personally, I would not hold competitions there, but it is not a matter for the Finnish government,” Marin said at the end of the interview.

International President of the Hockey Association (IIHF) Rene Fasel said on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP, the IIHF “will do everything possible” to hold the Games in Belarus.

Fasel told Russian news agency RIA Novost that he will travel to Belarus on January 7 to meet with Lukashenko. The purpose is to discuss the World Cup.

The World Championships are scheduled to take place in Minsk, Belarus, and Riga, Latvia, in May-June this year.