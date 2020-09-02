Hockey Pressure on Jokers ‘game in Belarus is growing: supporters’ boycott boycott home games if KHL match is played – Jokers also became an international news topic

The Jokers’ supporters’ association Eteläpääty also recommends a boycott to other Jokers’ supporters.

KHL team Helsinki Jokerit is losing the support of its supporters’ association Eteläpääty ry. The association’s board decided to boycott the Jokers’ home matches for the time being, if the match is played in Minsk, the association says. on its website.

The board of the association recommends a boycott for the entire membership as well as other Joker fans.

“Due to the situation in Belarus and human rights violations, we cannot accept playing the match in Minsk,” Eteläpääty states in his statement.

Jokers also rose to international news coverage on Wednesday, with news agency Reuters reporting on Thursday’s match between the Jokers and Dinamo Minsk.

“Finnish Jokerit opens KHL season in Belarus despite political unrest,” Reuters headlined its news.

Reuters reiterates suspected fraudulent presidential election in Belarus and cites main owner of Jokers Jari Kurria From the Jokers website. Among other things, Kurri says that the Jokers will go to Minsk on Thursday and leave after the match.

Reuters also talks about the player Dinamo Molodšeno from Minsk Ilya Litvinov, who posted on social media a picture of his fisted face. He had been beaten by police while he was returning from the exercises.

“After the incident, I was in questioning. Everything is fine. How else could it have been, if I’m ready to back out on the ice, “Litvinov told his Belarusian pressball.by:lle.

Litvinov does not intend to file a criminal complaint.