Hockey players who arrived to participate in the World Championship in Latvia after May 16 will be forced to undergo a three-day quarantine, the press service of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation reported on Twitter on Wednesday, May 12.

“We inform about the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation – Ed.) Covid protocol at the World Championship: if a player arrives at the national team’s location after May 16, he must be quarantined in a hotel room for three days and take a coronavirus test every day,” says the text.

It is noted that after passing a three-day quarantine, hockey players will be able to start training. Then, for three days, they will be tested daily for COVID. Only on the seventh day, in case of six negative tests, the athlete will be allowed to play.

The Ice Hockey World Championship will take place in Riga from May 21 to June 6. The Russian national team will play in a group with teams from Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain.

On May 7, the Russian national team won silver at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship. In the final match, the Russian team faced off against the Canadian team, and the game ended with a score of 3: 5 in favor of the Canadians.