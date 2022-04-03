The Dutch hockey players translated the class difference with the United States into a large victory in the Pro League on Sunday. It was no less than 10-0 in the Wagener Stadium, where it was ‘only’ 3-0 against the American team on Saturday.

All goals in the first half came from a penalty corner, while six field goals were scored in the second half. Yibbi Jansen gave the Orange the lead within 10 minutes and she also determined the halftime score at 3-0 with a penalty corner. Renee van Laarhoven had also scored in the same way for the team of interim national coach Jamilon Mülders.

Where the Olympic champion only scored three goals on Saturday against the significantly weaker American hockey players, the score was now increased further. Frédérique Matla and Joosje Burg both scored two goals and Lidewij Welten and Freeke Moes also scored. With just over a minute to play, Jansen also pushed for the 10-0, much to the delight of the audience in Amstelveen.

The Orange squad now travels to India for two matches in Bhubaneswar, on April 8 and 9. The best players in the Netherlands, including Matla and Welten, skip the trip because shortly afterwards they will play in the final weekend of the Euro Hockey League with their clubs Amsterdam and Den Bosch.

The Netherlands is the leader in the Pro League with 17 points from six matches. Only against Spain was a loss suffered (2-2).