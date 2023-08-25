Today it is seven years and five days ago that the hockey players of the Dutch national team lost a big game. On Saturday, the team will have the chance to extend that series in the final against Belgium by becoming European champion for the fourth time in a row. In the semi-final battle, England remained standing for half an hour, then it was quickly over: 7-0.

The Netherlands did not have to play the stars from heaven this week in Mönchengladbach to reach the final without any problems. The opposition is not strong enough for that, national coach Paul van Ass also concluded honestly. He was also clear about England’s shortcomings, and was proved right.

Although the Orange started the semi-final with difficulty. England 'stood' well and managed to prevent big chances from the defending champion in the first quarter. In the second quarter there were four nice opportunities, but they didn't go in. In the meantime, we had to watch out for the English counter. But Josine Koning, who is preferred to Anne Veenendaal for the decisive matches by national coach Paul van Ass, had little to do.

After the break, the Netherlands continued to put pressure and got three penalty corners in a short time. The first two variants flopped, but when Yibbi Jansen tried directly on attempt three, it was a hit. Moments later, Pien Dicke soloed into the circle and when she was not tackled, she made the 2-0 by falling. In the third quarter, Jansen and Frederique Matla scored the third and fourth Dutch goal. Marijn Veen and again Jansen and Matla determined the final score in the final quarter.

The Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 remains the last important defeat for the Orange for the time being. Great Britain won on shoot-outs at the time. At the last three European Championships, World Cups and the Games in Tokyo it was always gold for the Orange, often with great force majeure. Tomorrow, the team can add another grand prize to that series.

Belgium opponent in final battle

The Orange squad will face Belgium in the final of the European Championship on Saturday. The Belgian women defeated host country Germany 1-0 in the semi-final in Mönchengladbach. Emily White scored the only goal of the game after just two minutes. The German women tried everything to get back into the game, but Belgium held on.

The Netherlands and Belgium already faced each other in the group matches. The Van Ass women won this game 2-0. In 2017, Belgium was also an opponent in the final of the European Championship, when the Orange was 3-0 too strong.

