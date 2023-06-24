The hockey players defeated Germany in the Pro League tonight without too much effort. In the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the team of national coach Paul van Ass won 5-0.

Frédérique Lisanne Matla opened the score for the Orange in the ninth minute. Yibbi Jansen increased the lead in the second quarter. She scored twice from a penalty corner. In the last quarter, the German players put the Netherlands under pressure, but they were unable to score. After a quick counter-attack, Joosje rounded off Burg and shortly afterwards also made fifth.

The Netherlands is on 31 points after eleven games. That is as many as Australia, which has already played sixteen games. Argentina has 32 points after sixteen games. The Orange won ten games and drew one.

The next game for the Van Ass team in the Pro League is against New Zealand tomorrow. After that, the hockey players will play against Germany again on Monday and against New Zealand again on Tuesday. See also Expansion of renewables: Several federal states are stopping solar subsidies