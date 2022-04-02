VideoThe Netherlands had few problems in the first Pro League match with the United States. The hockey players won without too much effort, but they could have increased the score considerably. It was only 3-0.



Wout Fassbender



2 Apr. 2022

The three previous meetings with America were won by the Orange with ease, with Alyson Annan still at the helm in January: 0-5 and 0-9 in the United States, in Rotterdam the game ended in 7-1. It was not such a strong result in the third international match under national coach Jamilon Mülders and the Orange was mainly to blame for that.

In the first half, the Netherlands received a total of seven penalty corners. None of them disappeared behind American goalkeeper Kelsey Bing, although Margot van Geffen seemed to use a penalty corner rebound, but after the intervention of the video referee, her goal was canceled due to too early in the game.

Two international goals Morgenstern

The 1-0 fell only in the second quarter. Freeke Moes hit with her backhand. America barely crossed the middle line and goalkeeper Anne Veenendaal really didn’t get a ball in the first half. However, the 2-0 only came in the 25th minute. Fiona Morgenstern made her first international goal from a penalty corner rebound, after a nice goal by captain Frédérique Matla was rejected a few minutes earlier for dangerous play.

The Orange squad also dominated in the second half, now with Josine Koning on target, who also had little to do. Despite the dominance, a shower of goals did not come against the number fifteen in the world ranking. After a nice attack, Morgenstern got the audience on the benches one last time with her second of the evening: 3-0.

It was not the will to score, it was the execution and otherwise goalkeeper Kelsey Bing would be in the way. But Orange won and presented the three thousand fans with an entertaining evening. Tomorrow the Orange squad will play against the United States again, at 4.30 pm in the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

