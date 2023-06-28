with summaryThe hockey players have won their second game against Germany in the Pro League. The team of national coach Jeroen Delmee was 2-0 too strong in the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam.



27 Jun. 2023

Captain Thierry Brinkman opened the score for the Orange in the second quarter. Jip Janssen made the second goal from a penalty corner after the break.

The hockey players got stuck on a 1-1 draw against the Germans last Saturday. The team then lost the shoot-outs against the Germans, earning a bonus point.

Thierry Brinkman celebrates his goal with Thijs van Dam. © Pro Shots / Bart Scheulderman



It is the seventh victory in the Pro League for Delmee’s team. The Orange also drew four times and lost twice. They are third in the standings behind Great Britain and India.

Hockey players outclass New Zealand

The Dutch hockey players also booked a victory in the Pro League. In the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, the team of national coach Paul van Ass was 7-1 too strong for New Zealand.

The Orange had won 2-1 against Germany in the thirteenth game on Monday and thus already secured the final victory in the Pro League after twelve victories and a draw. The hockey players play against Belgium twice. Those duels will be played in Antwerp on 1 and 4 July. The team had already won 4-1 against New Zealand last Saturday.

Yibbi Jansen opened the score for the Dutch from a penalty corner in the 3rd minute. Xan de Waard and Joosje Burg also scored in the first quarter. That was also the rest position. Immediately in the third quarter, Olivia Merry was accurate from a penalty shot, but the New Zealand players didn't get any further. Elzemiek Zandee, Frédérique Matla scored in the third quarter and both players were also accurate in the fourth quarter.

Margot van Geffen played her 250th international match against New Zealand.

The Dutch hockey players were honored for the overall victory in the Pro League. © Pro Shots / Bart Scheulderman

