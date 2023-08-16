A court in the Novgorod region fined Artemy Panarin 40,000 rubles for shooting in an undesignated place. About it August 15 reported in the joint press service of the regional judicial system.

“The court found Panarin guilty under Part 2 of Art. 20.13 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (“Shooting from a weapon in a place not designated for this”) and sentenced him to a fine of 40,000 rubles with confiscation of the gun,” the press service’s Telegram channel says.

It is specified that the incident occurred on July 6 in the Moshensky district of the region, where Panarin came to hunt. According to the materials of the administrative case, Panarin fired several shots from his gun in the Tumashevo tract. The court indicated that the hockey player “permitted a gross violation of public safety that threatened the life and health of citizens.”

Panarin was absent from the trial. He was represented by a lawyer.

The hockey player was punished taking into account extenuating circumstances, since Panarin pleaded guilty. In addition, he committed such an offense for the first time.

The decision of the court has not entered into force and can be appealed.

