The situation related to the removal of the players of the youth national ice hockey team of Russia from the plane in Canada is greatly exaggerated. This opinion was expressed on January 2 by the forward of CSKA and the Russian youth hockey team Vladimir Grudinin.

“They are very tough about restrictions. At first we did not understand at all what was happening. Relatives worried, but this situation was inflated more, “- said Grudinin in an interview with the newspaper”Sport-Express“.

According to him, Canada is very serious about the rules for wearing medical masks. The athlete said that even if the mask was lowered a little, the stewards immediately approached and rigidly asked him to put it back on.

The forward of the SKA hockey club and the Russian youth national team Marat Khusnutdinov also drew attention to the fact that many people are fanning the situation earlier that day. Whereas the coach of the Russian youth hockey team, Sergei Zubov, added that in Canada, the rules for wearing masks are very strict. According to him, such a violation is considered a crime.

On the eve of the players of the youth teams of Russia and the Czech Republic were not allowed to fly from Calgary to Frankfurt. There were also athletes from Finland and Sweden on the flight. Representatives of the Canadian airline removed all four teams from the plane after incidents of smoking and alcohol, and later decided to admit only Finns and Swedes to the flight.

Explanations of the sources who told about the reasons for the removal of the command from the plane vary. So, the manager of the Czech youth national hockey team Otakar Cerny said that shortly before the departure, the Russians were allegedly in a bar, and the athletes of the Czech national team were taken out of the plane, due to the fact that they were wearing almost the same sweatshirts as the Russian hockey players.

At the same time, the Izvestia source assured that the main claims were brought against the Czech side. Another interlocutor noted that the team was removed due to violation of the rules by Zubov, who lit a cigarette in his sleeve on the way to the plane.

As Zubov noted then, the Canadian airport has very strict rules, and later in the commentary “Sport-Express”Pointed out that the main complaint was that some of the players were wearing masks incorrectly. Zubov clarified that he had not smoked for three years.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IHF) is currently collecting additional information about the incident with the Russian youth team and intends to assess the actions of the athletes. They noted that they would transfer information to the Ethics Council of the IFC.

The World Youth Championship began in Canada on December 26, and was scheduled to end on January 6. However, on December 29, it became known that the competition was canceled due to outbreaks of coronavirus in several teams, including the Russian one.

On December 30, the President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Luc Tardiff, suggested holding the tournament in June or July. He stressed that the issue of holding MFM-2022 is important for young players, for their career, as well as for fans.