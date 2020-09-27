The goalkeeper of the Dynamo-Altai team Vadim Orekhov died in an accident in the Altai Territory. REN TV on Sunday, September 27, published a video from the scene.

As it became known, the accident occurred on Sunday night. Foreign car Land Rover of the 25-year-old player of the Barnaul team crashed into a pole. The athlete died on the spot from his injuries.

The hockey club Orekhova expressed condolences to the goalkeeper’s family and friends.

“A big grief happened in HC“ Dynamo-Altai ”: the goalkeeper of our team Vadim Orekhov died in a car accident tonight. He was young, full of energy and plans for the future, he had a good sense of humor … We express our deepest condolences to Vadim’s family and friends, hockey amateurs and professionals – everyone to whom he was dear. The memory of him will forever remain with us “, – said in press service club.

Orekhov, a native of Novosibirsk, graduated from the local hockey school “Siberia”. He began his professional career at Siberian Snipers. After that he joined the clubs “Sarmati”, “Tambov”, “Chemist” (Novopolotsk) and others. Becoming a player of “Dynamo-Altai” Orekhov played four matches with the club, including three victorious for the team. As noted in the club, the goalkeeper reflected almost 90% of shots on target of his goal, while his penetration coefficient averaged 2.5 goals per match.