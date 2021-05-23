Defender of the Belarusian national team Yevgeny Lisovets was injured during the World Cup match against the Swedish team. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The incident took place at the tenth minute of the meeting. The hockey player crashed his head into the side and could not get up on his own. He left the ice on a stretcher. Already lying on them, he showed his thumb to the stands in confirmation that he was not seriously injured.

At the time of this writing, the match between Belarus and Sweden is in the second period, the score has not been opened. Teams play in the tournament in group A.

The Russian national team, also representing Group A, played two matches in the tournament, in which they won the Czech Republic (4: 3) and Great Britain (7: 1). On May 22, the head coach of the Russian team, Valery Bragin, commented on the defeat of the British. He drew attention to the use of the majority by domestic players.

Bragin’s team will play the next match on May 24, beginning at 16:15 Moscow time. The Russian hockey players will be opposed by the Slovakian team.

The World Championship is taking place in Latvia. The tournament will run until June 6.