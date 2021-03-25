Hockey Pittsburgh prolongs Buffalo’s defeat from the sky – Kasperi Kapanen aside due to injury

Minnesota knocked out Anaheim 3-2, Jani Hakanpää the penalty minutes.

Hockey In the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins overthrew the Buffalo Sabers that were visiting with a one-sided 5-2 beat, which hardly came as a surprise as the Buffalo season has been historically bad.

The losing streak, which has already stretched to 15 matches in the wake of the most recent match, is approaching the all-time NHL record that Pittsburgh coincidentally holds for the 2003-04 season. At that time, the losing streak lasted 18 matches.

The Finns could not shine on the ice. Buffalo’s shirts featured a defender Rasmus Ristolainen and Henri Jokiharjuwho missed points.

The penalty minutes also came in front of him, as Ristolainen received a two-minute penalty on two occasions. They came from the transverse racket in the first batch and the blocking in the second. Ristolainen fired five times.

A striker who played at a Pittsburgh camp Kasperi Kapanen he also did not accumulate points in his account. Kapanen suffered an injury and had to leave in the middle of the fight. The injury hits the middle of Kapanen’s best career in the NHL. He has accumulated 7 + 14 = 21 in 30 matches.

Pittsburgh is in 9th place in the league and in third place in the Eastern Division with 42 points from 33 matches. Buffalo is both his division and the entire league jumbo with 16 points from 31 matches.

Ottawa Senators chased the Calgary Flames 3-1. The victory was completely corrected in the goal-rich third set, where the single-goal lead from Calgary in the second set turned into a clear loss.

This is what the Finnish defender did Juuso Välimäki despite the rush. Välimäki, who played in Calgary’s shirt, shot as many times as he scored, but ended up missing points. The middle ground accumulated for more than 14 minutes on ice.

Calgary is currently ranked 21st in the league and Ottawa near the tail end in 28th place. In the Northern Division, teams hold jumbo rankings 6 and 7. Calgary has 34 games played and 33 points, Ottawa 35 and 27.

Elsewhere Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 3–2. A Finnish defender who played in a duck shirt in the match Jani Hakanpää got a shot once per goal and tackled Fourth, but also missed points.

Hakanpää got the match in the first set for a two-minute penalty block. He was in the game for a total of 19 minutes. In addition to Hakanpää, the only Finn in the match had been the goalkeeper of the Minnesota exchange bench Kaapo Kähkönen.

Minnesota is in 10th place in the league and Anaheim in second to last 30th. Minnesota is third in the Western Division with 41 points out of 31 matches and Anaheim Jumbo in eighth place out of 24 points out of 34 matches.