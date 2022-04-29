Hockey Photos before and after: That’s how the playoff beards of the Tappara players got a ride – “Let’s go with the same eyes”

Tappara’s recent Finnish Championship gold medalists went to the barber shop on Friday to put their hair and beards into patterns. The pictures show how the faces of the players changed. Many medalists had a rather short night’s sleep behind them.

Joona Luodon the answer is concise: “Went early.”

The question was, Did he go late for the Tappara Championship gold festival that started on Thursday.

On Friday morning, the atmosphere around Luoto, which sits on a barber’s bench on Tampere’s Hallituskatu, is still calm for a while.

Joona Luoto, one of the new championship team, was one of the first to sit on the barber’s shop on Friday. Luoto hoped that Jenni Tanila would “clean a little”.

Then the clock strikes 11.05, and the door to the M Room barber shop begins to open. It is already full of noise at 11.11.

“I’ve been asleep for an hour!” one of the Tappara players declares.

“I haven’t slept at all!” Christian Heljanko more.

Tappara star Christian Heljanko sat in front of Saara Raitiola. There was a “new look” in the order. “We go with the same eyes,” Heljanko says of his medal celebration.

The text inscribed on the cap declares: “Champions 2022”, meaning the cap was printed on the head of one or another Tappara player on Friday.

There are wide smiles on the faces of the players of the recent Finnish Championship gold team. Many have printed on their heads a blue cap decorated with the text “Champions 2022”. A gold medal with its novelty hangs around the neck of the part.

Tappara’s championship was confirmed on Thursday when it knocked down TPS in the Nokia arena by 1-0. The championship hit Joona Luoto. Tappara won the final series with a victory of 4-1. Now the gold team is gathering on Hallituskatu. Playoff hair and beards will soon be picked up.

Whose “playoff look” was the most successful? Here’s how Joona Luoto answers:

What? Tappara’s SM gold Poleaxe has won a total of 18 championships. In the old Gold came under the name TBK in 1953, 1954 and 1955. Tapparana the club has won gold in 1959, 1961, 1964, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 2003, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

“Of course we can get to”

Preparations for the championship team barber visit began as soon as Sari Puputin there was a message on the phone. It happened on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Puputti is an entrepreneur at the Pirkanmaa M Room barber shop.

“I replied that of course we can! Tappara has visited us twice before before the gold festival, ”says Puputti.

It had been announced in advance that scissors would be needed to clean up about 30 thatched houses. Some Tappara players only want a little tidying up on their hair. Some declare that the beard may be completely removed. When a man with a new look gets up from the barber’s bench, teammates clap.

Whatever a joint barber visit without a Canadian bowl. This is what the cup looked like after the party that started on Thursday, when Kari Piiroinen brought it into the barber shop on Hallituskatu.

Gold medal around the neck and Canadian cup on the heel! Deputy Captain Jukka Peltola and Captain Otto Rauhala look like a model.

At some point, the shop stops in front of the doors of the shop. A Canadian cup, which was included in the celebration, will be brought in. It immediately receives applause.

Before Friday, the gold team first celebrated in the Nokia arena. Then we went to the sauna and nightclub together. The upcoming golden festival in the center of Tampere on Frenckell Square is eagerly awaited.

“Tampere is quite a puck city,” he says Veli-Matti Vittasmäki. “I hope there will be a lot of fans and we will see a lot of smiles.”

“Yes, if there are no masks,” they shout.

This is how the gold team got a new festive look:

Once Christian Heljango’s hair is patterned, the beard begins to process.

Medals in the neck and a guy in the armpit is good to wait their turn!

“I quickly had time to take a shower at home before I came here,” defender Saku Salminen says of his Friday morning. Salminen’s hair was treated by Jose Tarkki.

This is how Kristian Tanus enjoyed washing her hair.

Which one attracted you to this? In any case, the end result was that Patrik Virta ended up washing Jukka Peltola's hair. "Would you bother putting a little conditioner? It would cool the scalp nicely, "Peltola joked.

Sometimes you also need to refuel! Bread was brought to the Tappara medalists from the Subway restaurant on Näsilinnankatu. The boxes were packed with 24 “cents” of 30 cents.

Tappara captain Otto Rauhala refueled for Friday’s golden party before it was his turn to sit in the barber’s chair.

“Would anyone have a charger?” This question was repeated on several occasions in the morning. And the loan chargers were finally found!

While sitting in the chair, Jukka Peltola thought that his hair could be dyed blue-orange. To put it bluntly, the idea attracted Petteri Puhakka and Mikael Seppälä to check the situation. However, at least the right end was not stained.

Development Director Aki Hautamäki and coach Tuomas Tuokkola took pictures of Sari Puput. Although Puputti admits to being a TPS fan, there is reportedly a place in his heart for Tappara as well.

Christian Heljanko ready! The mustache remained.

“The beard could leave,” Veli-Matti Vittasmäki said as soon as he sat down to be shaved. The before and after photos show how the look of the defender changed.