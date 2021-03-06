Hockey Phenomenal Iina Kuusela kept zero for 119 minutes as HIFK advanced to the semifinals

TPS’s last minute goals were no longer just cosmetics.

Helsinki IFK was a tough visitor in Kupittaa, Turku, in the second semi-final of the Women’s League. TPS fell 2-4 and thus HIFK advanced to the semi-finals directly in two matches.

Iina Kuuselan the staggering zero-game tube was close to lasting until the end of the entire series, but TPS’s milling was eventually too much. The 21-year-old goalkeeper still blocked 30 shots with admirable certainty. In the first match, the tie went off with 24 fights.

Coach Saara Niemi was very pleased with Kuusela’s grip. He also gave the field players a remission of sins, although in the end a couple of goals slipped into their own.

“Teps had to put all the bangs on the game. We wanted a little too much to defend the disc, although usually those discs are more dangerous, ”Niemi said.

After the paragraph on cooling:

The break was also compounded by the starting fouls, which the jury constantly saw at the beginning of the match.

The cape did not fully understand where the whistles came from. He was able to identify Michaela Pejzlovan to my surprise when this got straight from the starting circle onto the ice.

“It’s a little surprising. I have myself sentteri played, so I know the rules. If you start behind and don’t take the puck, it’s a little weird. ”

HIFK’s the first two goals finished Emmanuelle Passard. The French striker also baited tastefully Emmi Juuselan 3-0 goals. The last hit to empty rivets Clara Rozier.

The home team continued to chase until the end. Elina Heikkinen and Lenka Serdar embellished the readings even at the last minute.

In the opening round of the match, the doors of the refrigerator room went at such a pace that even the officials had to inject their best. The teams took a total of eight two-minute penalties, in addition to TPS Janina Enström sat ten minutes away from the tackle.

In the second match of the early afternoon, KalPa secured the semi-final place by winning the Flies in overtime.

Kiekko-Espoo is looking for a place in Kuortane in the match that started at 15:30.