Hockey Peter Regin, who was in the starting pits, still plays in the Jokers this season

September 19, 2020
“In life, you never know in advance how situations can change,” Regin says.

Hockey The KHL team Jokerit has signed a comprehensive contract for the rest of the season with a Danish striker Peter Reginin with. The Jokers announced in the spring that Regin would not continue on the team, but the parties came to other atoms in the fall.

Regin, 34, has played for the Jokers for the last five seasons and served as the team captain for four seasons.

“Regin has been a really big piece on the Jokers KHL journey and we are very happy to have him back on the team. His leadership, reliability and strong two-way play further strengthen our team, ”jokers GM Jari Kurri said in the bulletin.

“In life, you never know in advance how situations can change. I’m just really glad that I get to play again Jokerit, “Regin rejoiced.

Regin is the Joker’s KHL-era top scorer with 177 regular season points.

.

