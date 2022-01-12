Hockey Pelicans is trading a one-day coaching contract for the KalPa match, priced at € 100,000

Pelicans will offer a one-day contract to the team’s coaching team for a six-figure sum.

In the hockey league The Lahti Pelicans will play at KalPan at home on Friday. Due to current interest rate restrictions, Pelicans can only accept ten spectators.

Available seats club auction as a package of five two-ticket tickets, and the highest bidder will have access to the sauna barn in the hall. The auction ends on Thursday at 10 a.m.

However, trading becomes exceptional if the offer is worth at least EUR 100,000. With a six-figure sum, the shouter gets to the head coach Tommi Niemelä as part of the Pelicans coaching team.

In the coach package the buyer signed a one-day coaching contract with Pelicans and would have unlimited access to the exchange bench and other facilities during the match.

As a keepsake, the buyer would receive a coaching suit and a match report. It would be his responsibility to decide which field the Pelicans will start the match with.

“We’re in a pretty deep bridge as a community. We wouldn’t do that if there wasn’t really a need and an emergency, ”says Pelicans CEO Lauri Pöyhönen stated an exceptional point of sale For MTV Sports.

The coach is required to have three corona vaccinations and a negative test result the day before the match. Pelicans will pay for the test and insurance required.

Pelicans announced in the summer that Lahden Pelicans oy and Pelicans Ravintolat oy made a total loss of one million euros in the last financial year.

The Pelicans Group’s turnover in the period 2020–2021 was just over five million euros. The decrease from the previous period was 41 percent.

In the league table, Pelicans are currently in seventh place. In addition, it has played fewer matches than most of its opponents.