Hockey Pelicans goalkeeper Emil Larmi suffered from a migraine and inaccurate gaze but blocked a victory over TPS – “a little more tense and different”

Larm’s gaze did not focus on “twenty meters further.”

Pelicansin keeper Emil Larmi were the heroes of his team when the Pelicans took home a 1-0 home win over TPS on Friday night. For Larm, the match was particularly difficult as he said he suffered from a migraine throughout the match.

“Have you ever wondered what it would be like to play a puddle match with a migraine when the gaze doesn’t focus a little twenty meters further and even closer a little differently? I’ve been thinking about it for the last four hours. At least a little more exciting and different, if nothing else, ”Larmi said on Twitter after the match.

Larmi rejected in the match 22 times. He was helped by the Pelicans’ numerous sacrificial players, who blocked 14 shots from Turku.

“There were sweet series points. I raise my hat for our entire pakistani. The opponent practically had no place, ”Larmi told STT.

The people of Lahti the only goal scored Jiri Smeijkal. The Pelicans and TPS did not reach the same level of play as in last spring’s fiery semi-finals, which was only decided in the fifth fight in favor of the Turku team.

“Perseverance and fighting spirit were top notch. Those things are definitely such a big little thing on the team’s journey together, ”the Lahti coach Tommi Niemelä said.

The Turku camp had a weak start. After the karsts had been driven out, Teps’ game improved a bit.

“It won’t work in this series if you play 20 minutes out of 60 minutes,” the TPS defender Eemil Viro stressed.