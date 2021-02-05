Hockey Pelicans cut three-loss losing streak, League’s best superiority destroyed weakest underpower

Kärppien Joona Huttula scored after 75 matches.

Pelicans broke into a sweet spot in his three-match losing streak in the hockey league.

The people of Lahti had lost their previous three struggles with goals 1–3, to KooKoo, KalPa and Tappara. In these matches, the superiority of the Pelicans was weak, but now the best superiority of the League showed its strength.

In a 5-2 home win, the Pelicans struck HPK with their first three hits with superiority. Aleks Haatanen, Rudolf Cerveny and Iikka Kangasniemi passed Eetu Laurikainen.

HPK rose at the beginning of the closing round Miro Ruokonen with a narrowing to the end of the goal, but that was the end of the leaguejumb’s lunch.

Antti Tyrväinen and Miika Roine hit the last two goals in an empty jumble.

“This there was a tight battle where we had many weak moments, but we survived them. We played good superiority as well as underpowering.

Veeti Vainio has come into our field of superiority nicely, ”said Iikka Kangasniemi, who returned to the playing line-up a bit surprisingly, in a Core television broadcast.

Jukurit returned to victory in Jyväskylä when JYP floated handsomely 5-1. The level increase was considerable, as on Thursday the people of Mikkeli had squatted a hit 0–7 on their home ice.

“I’m really proud of jätkistä. After an awkward game, a lot of things grew and learned. I am very happy to win. Today there was a team on the ice that we want to be every night, ”said Jukureid’s head coach Marko Kauppinen summed up at a press conference.

JYP’s young team once again collapsed into blatant personal mistakes, and the offensive game also remained non-existent. The rest of the JYP, which precedes the last one in the league, seems to be in pain.

“We lost really clearly in all areas and metrics. Sports is pretty honest. The end result tells the harsh truth. We just couldn’t match the game’s demand, ”said JYP’s coaching sports director. Mikko Viitanen said.

Jukuri gold helmet Axel Rindell knocked score 1 + 2. On the defenders’ points exchange, Rindell rose to second place with a split night.

Seven Pori’s Aces, who scored against Jukure on Wednesday, did not get the goal in Turku on Friday.

TPS was a rude host and left the people of Pori to zero with victories of 3-0. The ineffectively playing Aces managed to try the goal six times with superiority, but the copper was not broken.

“A strong game of underpower decided we won. The team fought sacrificially and grabbed an important three points, ”TPS head coach Raimo Helminen stated.

Aces head coach Ari-Pekka Selin found that the game was left with a really faint taste.

“Poor performance from us. TPS was clearly a stronger and hungrier team. There were no goals, even though superiority was offered, ”Selin lamented.

KooKoon the record streak of his eight-win league history did not weigh much in the local-team away match in Lappeenranta.

SaiPa also won the second time of the season in Kaakonkulma by beating the Kouvola team 4-1.

The victory was only second to SaiPa in his last nine matches. The hosts ’heroes had finished their second goal of the season in the opening round Micke Island and Ville Vainikainen, lower chain dunners. For the island, 26, the finish was the 13th of a 142-regular-season career, but first by surpass.

“SaiPassa I’m just getting some play the odds. We were very cool now from the beginning. We stayed on the game plan, and our superiority worked, ”said Saari, who played ice hockey in Espoo and played league hockey in the Blues and JYP.

Vaasa Sport and Oulun Kärpät faithfully played an interesting, fast-paced and exciting match in their own way.

Although Sport was clearly better in the third set, Kärppie’s management kept and the people of Vaasa suffered a home loss with a result of 0–2.

The flies had drifted into a special situation as it was in the middle of the league in the league table below Sport. This had never happened before in the teams ’league history. However, the matter was rectified on Friday, and Kärpät is again ahead of Sport in ninth.

Sometimes the paint is particularly pleasing to the author. On Friday, the opening goal of the flies was marked To Joona Huttula, who had as many as 75 matches without a hit. The previous success in scoring took place in February 2018 against the Jukes.

There was another player in the fly who waited for even one power point without getting it. Juhamatti at Aaltonen there are 299 (132 + 167) power points in the regular series, so one is missing from the even reading.