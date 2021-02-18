Hockey Pelicans cut off their losing streak, Miika Roine knocked out by obscenity – “The situation is pretty good now”

In the hockey league fourth-placed Lahti Pelicans cut their four-loss losing streak at the expense of serial jump JYP on Thursday. The bagpipes sought a 5–3 victory in Central Finland.

The game’s most talkative situation was experienced at the beginning of the third installment, after JYP’s recent acquisition Niko Seppälä The rigging hit Miika Roinetta on. Seppälä got out of the situation, and Roine, who scored the winning goal of the match, was taken to the booth for inspection.

“He probably didn’t try to hurt anyone, but he hit badly. However, I haven’t seen the situation exactly yet, so I’m not going to speculate any more, ”Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä sums.

Roine gave STT comments by phone after the match. Probably a worse injury was avoided.

“The situation is pretty good now. Certainly a more detailed situation will be known tomorrow, but the feelings are quite good. The foremost thing in mind is that this was an extremely big victory for us mentally, ”said Roine, who left the bloodbath on the field.

“Our 5-5 game was at a good level. In vain were the coolers taken to keep the guy in the game. Good thing I also had success myself. When you get a time of superiority, you have to get results, too, ”the Pelicans striker continued.

To JYP the loss was already the eighth in a row.

“It’s hard to get the game over when it gets off to a bad start. The same formula has been repeated too often. Not in the name of honesty even fought for victory. The coaching method is certainly not the most appropriate way to prepare this team for the game. However, I also call for the responsibility of the individual, ”the JYP coach and the club’s sports executive director Mikko Viitanen said.