Hockey Pelicans and laid-off league hockey players reach agreement: “Heavy process”

Eight laid-off players will continue their careers in Pelicans.

Hockey The Lahti Pelicans and the laid-off players have reached an agreement.

Pelicans laid off nine players in the spring after a puck season interrupted by the coronavirus, one of which expired at the end of April. In the other eight, the contracts continued into this season, but they have gotten back into the club’s operations and practice.

“Everyone has returned to practice as usual,” Executive Director of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association Jarmo Saarela said to HS.

Pelicans laid off players during the spring at slightly different paces and for different lengths of episodes. The club, which was in financial difficulties, wanted to save money, but the players’ association felt that the lay-off did not meet the legal criteria.

The players’ association and the Pelicans negotiated for a long time until a solution was reached. The players’ association negotiated on behalf of the laid-off puck players.

“A comprehensive agreement was reached, which both parties are happy with,” Saarela said, stressing that the details have been agreed to secret.

For players layoffs were a difficult time when, for example, their insurance expired during layoffs. The players ’association offered leisure insurance, but it does not cover potential serious sports injuries as extensively as hockey-related insurance taken out by clubs.

“It was a difficult process,” Saarela described in the long negotiations.

Although the players were laid off in the summer, they received their summer vacation pay.

Hockey League will start on Thursday, October 1 with one match and the Pelicans will play at their home field in Lahti against Vaasa Sport on Friday, October 2.