Hockey Pekka Virta, the coach of Rauma Luko, who is by far the leader of the puck league, was hospitalized due to a coronavirus

Pekka Virta announced her illness on Facebook.

Rauman Lock head coach Pekka Virta is being treated at Turku University Central Hospital for covid-19 disease due to coronavirus. Virta, 51, told about it on her Facebook page herself.

“I didn’t want to come out with the thing that the team gets peace of mind and focus where it belongs. Well now that Monday should be back to work and it’s time to give a new update, I’d preferably put it myself so that it doesn’t come with that crayon through the press, Virta writes.

The power says it feels “good for the situation”.

On February 2, the lock announced that Virta had been quarantined due to coronavirus exposure.

Rauma Lukko leads the Ice Hockey League with 13 points before the Lahti Pelicans.

He was the first to report on his arrival in the hospital Elmo magazine.