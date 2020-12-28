Hockey Patrik Puistola, who dropped out of the World Championships, follows the Young Lions’ games despite his disappointment

The park admits that staying on the beach is still annoying.

JYPin Patrik Puistolan the fall from the World Hockey Tournament for under-20s caused a small media uproar in early December. On Sunday, Puistola admitted that the situation is still digging for the goal cannon of the last race.

“Staying on the beach is still annoying, but there’s no room for it, and we have to move on,” he commented on his situation in the aftermath of the Kärpät – JYP match.

“Yes, I follow the races for what I can. If the game comes at night, it will go unnoticed. ”

More adversity came to light on Sunday. As a result of the co-operation negotiations, the salaries of JYP players will be cut again.

Snow also came into the room during tonight’s league match. JYP rose from 0-3 in the game, but suffered a 3-4 away loss to Kärpi.

“The game was just fine, because I didn’t expect any miracles. Compared to the month’s break, it was quite good, ”said Puistola (0 + 1), who played in the number one chain.

Surprisingly, Kärppien also dropped out of the youth team Aatu Räty. However, the players did not face each other as Räty was out of the game due to illness.

Evening in other struggles, Ilves defeated Kookoo in overtime 4–3 and Kalpa Saipan 3–0. With his victory, Ilves rose to the top of the League.