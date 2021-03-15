Hockey Patrik Laine’s view of his own game changed: “If there is no disc safety, those who have it will be put on the field,” now says to Yle.

Laine has had a rather volatile season in Columbus.

Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laineella has been a pretty uneven season, and Sunday’s 1-2 extra time loss to Dallas was already a 12-point match for the man. There are a total of 21 matches behind, one in Winnipeg.

The powers are in size 9 + 6 and the plus-minus statistics show a reading of -10.

A kind of summary of the Laine season was seen in the two pre-Dallas games against the Florida Panthers on March 11th.

Laine scored 1 + 1 in the match, but after two setbacks he sat 6.34 from the end of the third set and on the extra time bench.

He marveled at his bench after the match himself.

“A couple of goals were scored against us. Except for one situation where I didn’t get the bouncing puck out of the area, I thought I played well. I was obviously wrong, ” Laine stated after the match messages that they disagree with the coaching solution.

Head coach John Tortorella denied beating Laine.

“I just decided to play other players at the end of the third round who felt like better choices at the time. I have to make such decisions, ” Tortorella stated on Friday.

Ylelle in an interview over the weekend, Laine’s view of her own performance had changed.

“As the coach said, he makes gambling decisions based on who goes and who doesn’t. If we are in the lead and the player does not have puck safety, then those who have it will be put on the field. There is nothing more strange about it. Let’s learn from these and move on, ”Laine commented to Yle.

“You have to press. It doesn’t matter what kind of contract someone has if the game doesn’t run. If I don’t do my job, then I’ll sit on the bench. That’s how I think it should be, it’s just good. ”

Laine clocked her third hardest minutes of the season against Dallas at 21.40, so apparently the coaching credit to the Finn has been restored again.