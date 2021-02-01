Hockey Patrik Laine’s video request impressed the head coach

Laine could make her debut at Columbus Blue Jackets in Tuesday’s round.

Columbus Blue Jackets is eagerly awaiting the club’s new acquisition Patrik Laine first appearance.

Laine has got her work permit matters in order and spent 48 hours in quarantine. He may make his debut against Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The savior of Columbus ‘miserable superiority is especially expected from the wave and the man’ s feared shot. The team is only ranked 27th in terms of superiority efficiency, and it takes an average of nine superiorities to score one superiority goal.

In addition to his great shots, Laine has also improved his passing, and last season he already scored 35 passing points. With his superiority, he acts as a deterrent, which is hoped to open up more space for other players.

“Laine provides a weapon with superiority that we may not have had before,” Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen said the NHL website.

Head coach John Tortorella Laine said Laine had asked for video footage of Columbus’ superiority in order to better prepare and get to know the players.

“He’s very smart and wants to be ready to play. He had a little extra time after being stuck with work permit issues. It’s encouraging that we get a guy who asked that person himself to be able to prepare and adapt, ”Tortorella said.

Columbus moved at the end of last season Mikko Koivu is also looking forward to Laine’s arrival.

“What I like most is that he cares about his team and he really wants to win,” Koivu said.