Hockey Patrik Laine’s disciplinary benching over: got points in the Columbus victory match – Jesse Puljujärvi got on the NHL corona list

Hockey In the NHL, Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine scored a point from his team’s fourth goal against the Chicago Blackhawks. The goal-rich match ended in a 6–5 victory for Columbus.

The ice time of the wave was 20.23 minutes. In the previous match Laine was benched in the middle of the match. According to The Athletic, the reason was disciplinary and related to the disrespectful conduct directed at the coach.

Laine was the second pitcher in Thursday night’s match Jack Roslovicin to the finish.

Chicago painted hard Kevin Lankinen. The pressure at Lankinen’s end was tough, as he blocked 37 shots out of 43 in the goalless goals. With a watchman Joonas Korpisalo significantly less rejected. He stopped 21 discs out of 26 per goal.

The first round ended with the Blue Jackets leading 1-0. Goal scoring began in the next installment, where four hits were seen.

The steady tension play only got a solution in the last minutes. Two minutes before the end of the game, the situation was exactly 5–5. Columbus Kevin Stenlund scored a 5-5 minute with a minute left.

The teams will meet next local time on Saturday

Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov and Eetu Luostarinen have scored points. Florida took a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers moved to a 1-0 lead in the first set. Luostarinen scored from the goal.

In the second round, the teams scrapped a total of four goals. At the end of the batch, the Panthers were 4-1. Barkov scored from the team’s third goal.

The teams scored one more goal in the final set.

Florida and Tampa Bay will next meet local time on Saturday.

Edmonton Playing in the Oilers Jesse Puljujärvi is on the sidelines because of the NHL coronavirus protocol, writes Edmonton Journal. Coronavirus-related absences can be due to many reasons. These can be, for example, a positive corona test or close contact with the infected person. Wrote about the absence of Lake Puljujärvi earlier Evening News.

The Oilers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0. Oilers goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen was on the side of the match.