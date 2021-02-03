Hockey Patrik Laine’s bat swung carelessly – Debut in Blue Jackets shirt ended with points

Patrik Laine’s free kick 21 minutes into the match seemed wasted, as the shot was both short and off target. Columbus lost the match to the Dallas Stars 6–3.

NHL star Patrik Laine has debuted in the Columbus Blue Jackets shirt. However, the debut wasn’t particularly brilliant as Columbus lost the hockey game to Dallas Stars 6–3.

Wave didn’t get to the points, but grabbed a two-minute high racket in the second set. The wave would shake the Stars striker Denis Gurjanovia face. Gurjanov gave back 4-1 to the special situation.

The wave skated in the trough for a total of almost 21 minutes.

Columbus goal was blocked at the beginning of the match Joona Korpisalo, who blocked 18 shots out of 23. He was replaced during the second installment Elvis Merzlikinsilla, who blocked all nine shots per shot

Dallas took the lead in the first set Joe Pavelskin with paint. Pavelski also hit early in the second set. The Dallas team scored a goal in the Fourth, Columbus once.

Playing in Dallas Roope Hintz helped his team in the fourth goal and scored power points.

In the final set, Columbus succeeded in scoring twice. In the last minutes of the match, Dallas still scored an empty Columbus net.

Dallas and Columbus will next meet local time on Thursday.

Montreal The Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 5–3. The teams last met Finnish time yesterday. At that time, the Canadiens grabbed a 6-2 win, Artturi Lehkonen succeeded in scoring and Jesperi Kotkaniemi got points.

In a recent encounter, Montreal led the match 2-0 after the first set. In the second installment, Vancouver managed to narrow down, but soon Montreal Tyler Toffoli succeed in scoring twice. Kotkaniemi scored from Toffoli’s second goal.

In the third installment, Vancouver continued their contract and narrowed one goal from Montreal. Montreal scored one more goal in the last few seconds on an empty net.