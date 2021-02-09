Hockey Patrik Laine, who looked at the rebound next to him, was benched – “It felt necessary to me,” commented the head coach

Columbus knocked down Carolina with 3-2 goals.

Hockey In the NHL, a goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo guaranteed the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Korpisalo blocked 22 times.

The teams ’Sunday encounter ended in a 6–5 victory for Carolina. The finish line was also attended yesterday Patrik Laine, who scored two goals for Columbus. On Monday, Laine was left without a goal.

Coach of Columbus John Tortorella gave Laine only 11 minutes of playing time and didn’t let him on the ice in the third set at all.

Tortorella denied at the post-match press conference that Laine’s bench was a second-round situation Brock McGinn scored by Laine.

Laine stayed aside from the sump that spun in front of the goal, and McGinn was able to move it freely into the half-empty goal. The score at 32.46 leveled the game to 2-2, and Laine ended up sitting on the bench for more than 26 minutes in the tube.

“It wasn’t a single situation, it involved many things. The reason for that (benching) stays inside the locker room, ”Tortorella said.

“It seemed necessary to me. Benching is the last thing I want to do. You think this is a big deal. It’s about understanding how we do things here as a team. ”

“Patty and I are talking about it. I think it’s important that players and coaches discuss situations. I have to get this team to play as a team. ”

Laine has now played four matches in Columbus’ shirt and scored three goals in them.

Finnish striker Mikko Koivu was not involved in the composition of Columbus.

Of the day in other matches, Tampa Bay Lightning gave a ride to the Nashville Predators goalkeeper Pekka Rinteelle. Tampa Bay won the match 4-1. The slope blocked 31 times. Lightning’s last two goals were scored in the final two minutes of the game.

The New York race duo Islanders and Rangers met for the third time this season. Rupeama ended 2-0 in favor of Islanders. From previous encounters, each team has won one.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-1. Finnish striker Edmonton Jesse Puljujärvi was on the ice for less than 16 minutes, but missed points. Puljujärvi’s point balance this season is 3 + 2.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, for their part, took their third win over the Vancouver Canucks, this time in a 3-1 score. However, Vancouver was absent as a Toronto goalkeeper Frederik Andersen scored 31 shots. Canucksien Braden Holtbya only 19 times. Holtby caught the puck 16.