Hockey Patrik Laine sidelined from the last away game of the season due to illness

Columbus Blue striker Finnish striker Patrik Laine doesn’t play when the Jackets play their last away game of the NHL hockey league season against Carolina Hurricanes on the night. Among other things, the TSN channel saidthat Laine is on the sidelines due to illness.

Laine will be replaced by a Swedish striker in the Columbus lineup Emil Bemström, who played from the beginning of the season with a loan agreement in the League HIFK. Bemström has played 15 games in Columbus this season, but the night’s Carolina game is his first since mid-March. Bemström has been on the sidelines due to a lower body injury.

Laine, 23, have scored 10 goals in Columbus in his 41 matches in the club this season. In his last seven games, Laine has missed goals, and there is only one goal pass.