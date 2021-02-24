Hockey Patrik Laine scored two goals and scored one – Chicago still took the win

Kasperi Kapanen was a Pittsburgh hero in overtime.

Hockey In the NHL Patrik Laine increased its goals for the season to eight already when the Columbus Blue Jackets faced the Chicago Blackhawks. However, Laine’s two goals remained a meager consolation, as Columbus lost 5-6 after winning the match.

Wave in addition to bait Oliver Björkstrandin 5-5 smoothing. Laine had the final set to make the evening’s third full hit, but a Chicago defender Connor Murphy had time to cover the Finnish shot.

Columbus goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo rejected in the match 29 times. Chicago goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen got in front of the puck 25 times.

The only winner in the winning goal competition was Chicago Alex DeBrincat.

Pittsburgh Penguins applied for a 3–2 away win when it faced the Washington Capitals. He became the hero of Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen, who scored the winning goal in extra time. The finish was the third for Kapase this season.

In addition to Kapanen, bait Jake Guentzelin in the second set of a 2-2 match.

Buffalo Sabers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1. Buffalon Rasmus Ristolainen still gathering strength from the coronavirus, and was not in the lineup. Henri Jokiharju bone on Buffalo’s back lines for nearly 19 minutes. Finns from New Jersey Janne Kuokkanen clocked just over nine minutes and Sami Vatanen 17 minutes.

Nashville Predators Finnish striker Eeli Tolvanen scored their second goal of the season when Nashville knocked down Detroit Red Wings away 2-0. Tolvanen hit Nashville 2-0 Filip Forsbergin and Roman Josin preliminary work. Nashville 1-0 goal bait by Forsberg Mikael Granlund and Pekka Rinne blocked all 24 shots in the Nashville goal. Nashville’s other Finns Erik Haula missed points and another goalkeeper Hair Saros was on the flute. Finnish hero of Detroit Valtteri Filppula played just over 12 minutes in the match.

The Montreal Canadiens lost to the Ottawa Senators 4-5 after a winning goal race. The Finns of Montreal missed points, but Jesperi Kotkaniemi mixed Joel Armia played in the match for about 15 minutes. Montreal’s third Finnish striker Artturi Lehkonen was the second match in a row in the stands.