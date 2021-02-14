Hockey Patrik Laine scored a goal for Columbus and fought, but the extra time win went to Kevin Lankinen’s Chicago

Ville Husso is more advanced in meeting Finnish guards against Antti Raanta.

Hockey In the NHL, Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine was involved in many against the Chicago Blackhawks. In a 3-2 extra time victory over Chicago, Laine scored the opening goal for his team.

In the opening round, Laine was on display anyway, as the Finn dropped his gloves and fought Chicago Brandon Hagelin with. Both received a five-minute penalty for the fight and Laine also received a two-minute penalty.

Laine finished his goal in a familiar way with a snappy wrist shot.

“I get paid for this, so it’s natural. I do not think, but lauon and I know I’m good at it, “Laine told the NHL website.

Match There was also a duel between two Finnish goalkeepers by Chicago Kevin Lankinen won. Lankinen defeated Columbus in the match 29 times Joonas Korpisalo got in front of the puck 28 times.

The final goal of the match was scored by Chicago Alex DeBrincat, after 35 seconds of extra time. Lankinen was pleased with the victory as Chicago parsed after a 5-6 loss in Thursday’s roller coaster race.

“There are a lot of games. Can’t really chew one match. You just have to go ahead and think about the next game. From each match, you can learn something new, take the best things with you and move on, ”the newcomer summed up. To TSN.

The encounter between Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues was also an encounter between Finnish goalkeepers. St. Louis Ville Husso was Arizona Antti Raantaa superior, as Husso fought 32 times against Raanna’s 29 fights. The match was not resolved until extra time after St. Louis Mike Hoffman passed Raanna. Finnish defender of St. Louis Niko Mikkola did not play in the match.

Nashville The Predators bowed to Detroit Red Wings by 2-4 goals. Nashville’s goal started Pekka Rinne, but the veteran had to make room for the final batch for his younger colleague Hair to Saroks. Saros had to surrender once in the final round.

Nashville’s Finnish attacking trio Mikael Granlund, Erik Haula and Eeli Tolvanen were left ineffective in the match. Instead of Detroit Valtteri Filppula baited his team’s opening goal.

Carolina In the encounter between Hurricanes and Dallas Stars, the solution was only found in the winning goal competition. Carolina took the victory in the match 4-3, and scored a decisive goal in the winning goal competition Vincent Trocheck.

Carolina Finns Teuvo Teräväinen scored one goal but Sebastian Aho missed points. From the Finnish Quartet in Dallas Roope Hintz bait one hit, but the striker Joel Kiviranta as well as defenders Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen remained ineffective.

New York Islanders won the Boston Bruins 4-2. Islanders Finnish striker Leo Komarov knocked out his season opener as he fed two Jean-Gabriel Pageau’n goals.

Komarov has at times had difficulty fitting into the Islanders ’playing lineup during the current season. Now, however, the coverall striker clocked in playing time for nearly 15 minutes. Boston Finnish goalkeeper Tuukka Rask had to work hard between the pillars of his team. Rask stretched the puck as many as 38 times.

Florida in the match between Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay was a rude visitor. After a goal-free opening round, the reigning championship team finally hit the table with a 6-1 score.

About the Finnish players of the Panthers Eetu Luostarinen scored the only goal of his team Alexander Barkovin and Markus Nutivaaran freeze without power points. Panthers Juho Lammikko and Aleksi Heponiemi were not in the lineup.

Canada the encounter between traditional clubs Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens ended in a 2-1 victory for Montreal. Toronto led the match for a long time Mitchell Marnerin by hitting the opening round, but Montreal came alongside and past in the final round Tyler Toffolin mixed Brendan Gallagherin with paints.

Toronto About Mikko Lehto not seen in the trough, but the Montreal Finnish trio Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen were involved. However, all three were left without power points.

Ottawa The Senators only took their third win of the season when they knocked down the Winnipeg Jets away tray by 2-1.

Ottawa became a hero Brady Tkachuk, who scored a 2-1 victory just nine seconds before the end of the match Mike Reillyn and Connor Brownin from the input.

“We were so tired of losing. It’s definitely a nicer feeling to win, ”Tkachuk said On the NHL website.

Ottawa have now played a total of 16 matches this season, of which it has lost as many as 12 in the regular season.

Winnipeg Finnish striker Kristian Vesalainen got his season opening point when Mark Scheifele made his team ‘s only hit with Vesalainen and Josh Morrisseyn from the input.

Finnish defender of Winnipeg Sami Niku did not play in the match.

San Jose Sharks began its season with as many as 12 matches on the away game tour, with the Californian team playing in the home court had been banned due to coronavirus restrictions. Santa Clara County had imposed restrictive measures that also applied to sporting events.

San Jose’s return to the home trough was not on favorable terms as the Vegas Golden Knights claimed a 3-1 away win from California.

Vegas scored the winning goal in the second set Mark Stone. The team ‘s power player was Alec Martinezwho scored two goals.