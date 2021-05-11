Hockey Patrik Laine revealed to Yle that he would not go to the World Championships: “I can’t play hockey anymore”

Wave has a lousy season in the NHL below.

Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine will not be playing at this spring’s World Hockey Championships. He told me about it Mightily in an interview on Monday.

Laine has a tough season underneath, and the power came after really sluggish performances in 46 matches with only 12 + 12.

“Now it’s such a thing that I won’t be seen at the World Cup this year. It’s such a season below that I can’t play hockey anymore, ”Laine commented on Yle Urheilu.

Laine’s contract ends this season, so playing in Leo carries the risk of injury that could affect the next contract.

Laine tells Yle that she will not come to Finland until June.

Through Columbus, he doesn’t remember very well.

“It was a pretty scary experience for the team and for myself. It’s just a good feeling that the season is over. Everything that could go wrong went wrong. There were no terrible successes at that point, ”Laine told Yle.

The World Hockey Championships will start on May 21 in Latvia. The only NHL confirmation for the lions so far is the Buffalo Sabers striker Arttu Ruotsalainen.