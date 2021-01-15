Hockey Patrik Laine played brilliantly and tried the Gordie Howe hat trick – “The time I drop my gloves, I only get second, which was a bit embarrassing”

Laine hit the powers 2 + 1 powers in the opening match of the season.

Winnipeg Jetsin power attacker Patrik Laine the future in Winnipeg has been at stake, but in the game it doesn’t show up. Laine played one of his best games in a long time in the opening match of the season against Calgary Flames and amassed 2 + 1. The game of greatness is sealed by the winning goal at the beginning of overtime.

“Of course, three points doesn’t tell the whole truth. But it was one of my best games with the puck. The game went well with my chain friends [Paul Stastny ja Kyle Connor] and it was a big win for us, ”Laine said after the match, according to Winnipeg Sun.

Laine scored a goal after escaping in the opening round, initialized Connor’s goal with superiority in the second set and finally hit the winning goal with Flames Jacob Markstromin behind.

In the second set, Laine defended his fellow fellow after a Flames defender Noah Hanifin a crofter with a crossbar against Connor’s edge.

Laine tried to start a fight with Hanifin, and that made the whole chain roar. Flames brawler Matthew Tkachuk was at the center of events.

Hanifin, Tkachuk, and Laine all got two-minute cools, and the Jets continued with superiority.

“It took me in the head because I could have done it Gordie Howe hat trick, ”Laine joked about her second.

The hat trick, named after Legenda Gordie Howe, takes place if a player scores a goal, passes a goal and fights at least once in a match.

“The time I drop my gloves, I only get a second, which was a bit embarrassing.”