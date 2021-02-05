Hockey Patrik Laine opened his goal account in Columbus, but not quite as expected

Huberdeau of Florida forced Nashville to replace Juuse Saros.

Hockey Moved from the Winnipeg Jets to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL Patrik Laine scored his opening goal in the ranks of the new club in his second match. Columbus played against Dallas Stars at home when Laine succeeded. Columbus won the match 4–3.

Laine has become accustomed to seeing heavy shots and sharp wrist rattles, but the opening goal of the Columbus career came in a different way.

Dallas’s defense bounced off the puck in front of Laine’s right-wing player and this one thanks to Dallas’s goalkeeper. Anton Hudobinin. The finish in the second round took Columbus to the 3-1 lead.

Laine scored 17.45 in the match, with an overwhelming 3.56. Laine only scored one shot.

Dallas has been a nice opponent for Laine as he has scored the most goals (19) against the team during his career.

Of the other Finns, Dallas Roope Hintz scored the opening goal of his team, Miro Heiskanen baited the Dallas 2-3 reduction and the Columbus goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo rejected 25 times.

Nashville In the encounter between the Predators and the Florida Panthers in Florida Jonathan Huberdeau was in a strong mood. Huberdeau, who beat 3 + 2, was in all goals for his team, but the match ended in extra time for Nashville’s 6-5 victory.

The match was especially difficult for the Finnish goalkeeper in Nashville Hair to Saroks, who, after scoring five goals, no longer played after the second set. Replaced Saros Pekka Rinne defeated all 12 shots in the final set and overtime.

Finns in Florida Alexander Barkov made powers 1 + 1 and Markus Nutivaara bait one goal. About Finnish field players in Nashville Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula scored the man.

Arizona Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta played his second game of the season when Arizona faced the St. Louis Blues away. Arizona led the match after two sets 3-0 and eventually won the match 4–3. Raanta had to make a tough contract between his team’s posts, as the Finn fought as many as 40 times in the match.

Finnish defender of St. Louis Niko Mikkola played the hair for less than 12 minutes and was left without power points.

New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko was back in his team’s strength as the Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-2. The rooster baited Ryan Stromen scored a 3 to 2 winning goal.

The Chicago Blackhawks knocked down Carolina Hurricanes 6-4. Chicago’s number one name was Patrick Kane, which was greedy for powers 1 + 3. The 2019 World Cup hero of the Lions played as the Chicago goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen, who stopped 30 shots in the match.

Carolina Finns Sebastian Aho collected powers of 1 + 1, but Teuvo Teräväinen missed his team against the former points.