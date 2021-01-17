Hockey Patrik Laine missed the exercises – a picture of a local newspaper shows a probable problem area

Winnipeg plays five matches in seven days.

NHL season strongly started the Winnipeg Jets Patrik Laine a big question mark hovers over the game condition.

Namely, Laine left the Jets exercises on Sunday after visiting the coach first Paul Mauricen in speeches. Editor of Winnipeg Sun magazine Ted Wyman posted a picture on Twitter showing that Laine is holding the left hip region.

“He couldn’t warm up properly, we’ll know more tomorrow,” Maurice commented on Laine’s situation.

Wave made 2 + 1 in the opening match of the season, with Winnipeg knocking out Calgary in extra time with 4-3 goals.

The Jets have the next game against Monday and the night before Monday and Tuesday. There are as many as five matches in the program in seven days, so Laine would have use.