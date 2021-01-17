No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Patrik Laine missed the exercises – a picture of a local newspaper shows a probable problem area

admin by admin
January 17, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Winnipeg plays five matches in seven days.

NHL season strongly started the Winnipeg Jets Patrik Laine a big question mark hovers over the game condition.

Namely, Laine left the Jets exercises on Sunday after visiting the coach first Paul Mauricen in speeches. Editor of Winnipeg Sun magazine Ted Wyman posted a picture on Twitter showing that Laine is holding the left hip region.

“He couldn’t warm up properly, we’ll know more tomorrow,” Maurice commented on Laine’s situation.

Wave made 2 + 1 in the opening match of the season, with Winnipeg knocking out Calgary in extra time with 4-3 goals.

The Jets have the next game against Monday and the night before Monday and Tuesday. There are as many as five matches in the program in seven days, so Laine would have use.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Russian police detain opponent Navalni at Moscow airport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.