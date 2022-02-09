Hockey Patrik Laine is suddenly the hottest paint cannon in the NHL again and yet in the midst of transfer rumors: “It’s their loss, if you think about it”

The Finnish star of Columbus scored two goals in the third game in a row.

Washington

Patrik Laine is suddenly again the hottest goal cannon in the NHL. He hit twice for the third consecutive game when the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5–4 Washington Capitals away Finnish time on Wednesday morning.

“It feels good, I’m not going to lie about it,” Laine said after the match.

The difficulty of three consecutive doubles can be seen in the fact that none of the top ten on the NHL paint exchange has reached the same level this season. The trick was also the first in Blue Jackets club history.

Thus therefore, the Tampere player has scored as many goals in the last three matches as in all 22 previous ones. A long-lost paint tint has been found.

What has changed?

“In practice, you can hone as many shots as you want, but all the players who miss goals say the same thing: when you see one bet go in, it relaxes, and now I’ve seen it go in a couple of times. There will be a self-confidence shot, ”Laine said.

With the lull in the early part of the year and the injury at the end of the year, Laine had slipped hopelessly far from the top of the paint market. He only has 12 goals, including the New York Rangers, to his peak Chris Kreiderilla 33.

“Yes, they come from there.”

Wave also got a second entry point Boone Jenner to the winning goal 45 seconds before the end. The solution tasted particularly good as the Capitals had leveled less than two minutes earlier.

Just before the buzzer, Laine still had her own seam to the hat trick, but the shot from a small angle slipped out through two poles.

“There was a feeling I could get a goal out of it, but I just wasn’t fast enough and not aiming right.”

Wave the goals, Columbus ’first and third, were amazingly only the first for the season to overpower him. The first was the old familiar Wave: from the transverse feed of the left dot to the front corner.

The latter also left the cross feed, but on the wrist and in the middle to the upper right corner.

The lack of superiority paint was a strange phenomenon, as Laine is known precisely for her irresistible superiority cannon. At the Winnipeg Jets, where Laine arrived in Columbus in the fall of 2020, he scored a large portion of all his goals with superiority.

“I haven’t lost my night’s sleep because of it. There have been places, but you don’t always go in. ”

Columbus Laine hasn’t found the finish line of his first NHL seasons, but in his 25 games this season, he’s almost point-per-game, 12 + 12 = 24. That’s a better average than any season in Winnipeg.

He also has more goals, assists and points in this season than in all 45 matches last season.

After the match, Laine admitted that for the first time, the feelings at Columbus will be parallel to those at their peak in Winnipeg. However, he pointed out that mere powers are not worth staring at.

“Can score two goals and play poorly. Similarly, you may be left without goals even after playing a damn game. Paints don’t always matter, but it’s great to get them. ”

Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen criticized Laine strictly in January.

“Yes, he has fallen off the pace, no doubt about it,” Larsen said said at the time and referred to Laine’s return to the level of a difficult last season. The wave, in turn, admitted Ylellethat the digging of the old annoyed him.

“His level had dropped,” Larsen still defended his comment. He stated that Laine had worked on the matter.

“It’s not rocket science that when scorers succeed, they feel better. … It’s fun to watch him in practice now. The puck leaves his stage cleaner, it looks more natural. ”

Wave despite the conversion of happiness, the rumors around him are hot. According to some estimates, it is possible that Jarmo Kekäläinen led by the Blue Jackets trade, Laine is more likely to find this power, as there is certainly more interest than tovi then.

The idea would be to find a club that would believe in the permanence of Laine’s new vibe more than Columbus and that has a suitable offering to offer in barter.

“If they want to move, that’s their decision. It’s their loss, if they think so, ”Laine acknowledged.

Correction 9.2. at 6:56 a.m.: Contrary to what was wrongly claimed in the story, Laine didn’t make the majority but a large portion of all his goals with superiority in the Winnipeg Jets.