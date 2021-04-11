Hockey Patrik Laine got his goal open again, a month from the previous hit – Puljujärvi badly frozen

Kevin Lankinen rejected Chicago’s victory.

Hockey In the NHL Patrik Laine got his goal open after eight pointless matches. It took 14 games and a month from the previous goal. Laine hit Columbus Blue Jackets in the third minute of the game in the final minute.

Despite Columbus’ three hits, the victory was taken by the visiting Chicago Blackhawks, for whom the Finnish goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen rejected 4-3 readings. Lankinen blocked the puck 23 times.

Columbus’ goal is guarded Elvis Merzlikins, who rejected 24 times.

The Blue Jackets started the match strongly and were more than two goals ahead after just over three minutes of play. However, Chicago managed to equalize already in the first set and escaped in the second to lead the two goals. The only goal of the third set was Laine’s much-anticipated success.

Columbus head coach John Tortorella was in a post-game interview in a weak mood.

“I don’t think we played hard enough in the middle stages of the game. In the third set, we did better, ”he told the team With a Twitter account in a published comment.

Carolina The encounter between the Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings stretched from a 4-4 situation to a winning shot. It ended for Detroit with a 5-4 reading Adam Erne, who had also scored his team’s fourth goal.

Caroline’s Finnish striker Sebastian Aho scored his 17th goal of the season, leveling the game in the third set to 4-4.

Detroitin Valtteri Filppula in turn, was responsible for his team’s 3-3 draw in the third set. The goal balance for the Filppula season is now four.

Anyway, symmetry was found in the game: both teams scored two goals in the first set and one in both subsequent ones.

Tampa Bay Lightning took a 3-0 victory over Nashville Predators by scoring one goal in each set, the last on an empty net. With Nashville paint Pekka Rinne rejected 31 times.

Toronto Maple Leafsin Auston Matthews hit the hat trick when his team defeated the Ottawa Senators 6–5 in a Canadian block in a lavish match.

The hat trick was Matthews ’third NHL career. He also acknowledged the entry point. Team-mate Mitchell Marner also reached four power points with one goal and three assists.

Calgary Flames, who fought for the Canadian block playoffs, broke Edmonton Oilers 5-0. Finnish defender of Flames Juuso Välimäki grabbed the entry point to the last goal. Boys’ World Cup teammate Jesse Puljujärvi skated in the Oilers attack for just over 13 minutes and missed points. His plus-minus reading was a harsh -3.