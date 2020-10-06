Hockey Patrik Laine gets strong support against selling in the Winnipeg media: “A man whose direct shot is not from this planet”

Patrik Laine is the player in the hottest rumors of the NHL.

Rumors Patrik Laine selling NHL clubs from Winnipeg Jets are constantly getting new rounds. Already for the rest of the week, Jets’ sports director Kevin Cheveldayoff made it clear to NHL.com that Laine might be sold.

On Monday, Cheveldayoff continued on the same line, he says Winnipeg Sun..

“Manager I am always ready to listen,” Cheveldayoff said on Monday a media conference, which was held virtually.

Winnipeg Sunin Paul Friesen no one in his comment can understand how the Jets can even consider selling Laine.

“A man with a direct shot [one-timer] is not from this planet, signed a two-year so-called bridge agreement, buying him and the Jets better time, which is his real value, ”Friesen writes.

Friesen According to Laine, he already showed during the first year of the extension contract that he is more than just a winger from direct pass. Among other things, defense responsibility improved. Friesen’s estimate is that Laine would have easily scored 35 goals instead of 28 in his previous style.

“Still, the man who got him second choice [Cheveldayoff] does not want to call him untouched and does not even agree to spray cold water on the rumors. ”

According to Friesen, it is purely a gamble to sell Laine and hope to be replaced by a qualified new number one defender or center-back striker.

“Cheveldayoff is not a gambler,” Friesen notes.

NHL booking events are held on Wednesday and Thursday nights Finnish time. On the night before Saturday, Finnish time, the transfer period for players who are free agents will begin.