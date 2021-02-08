Hockey Patrik Laine fired two fantastic goals and put the words right out of the approved direct hit: “It is the biggest joke I’ve ever seen”

The wave was able to narrow at the last minute.

Hockey In the NHL, Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine succeeded in scoring twice against Carolina Hurricanes. However, Columbus had to bow to a 6-5 loss.

Laine scored the first goal of the game after just over ten minutes of play. The fiery shot passed James Reimerin With Carolina paint.

In less than 30 seconds, the Hurricanes managed to equalize. Carolina Sebastian Aho scored from the goal. The first batch ended with a 2-1 lead in Columbus.

In the second round, a total of four goals were scored. At the end of the set, Carolina led the game 4–3.

At the start of the final set, the Blue Jackets reached a tie, but soon the Hurricanes went ahead again. At the end of the third round, Carolina led the match 6-4.

In the very last minute of the game, Laine was able to narrow down even more when the slap sank from a familiar place.

However, Columbus was no longer able to equalize the match in the last tens of seconds.

Columbus paint a hurry Joonas Korpisalo, who blocked 20 shots. Korpisalon with a watchman, Hurricanes James Reimer stopped the puck 17 times.

Wave has a few games behind him in a Columbus shirt. He has had some inconveniences in the games. After the match in an interview Laine says it’s not at its best yet, but some areas are already going better.

“I’ve never had a problem with shooting, just other areas of the game. They went better today than in previous games. This wasn’t my best game yet, but it does come from there. ”

From the wave was asked about Carolina’s 4–3 lead at the end of the second installment. Columbus challenged the goal for the offside. The jury found the goal to be in order and gave Columbus a cool.

However, during the break, the team was informed that the cooler had been taken away as an incorrect judgment. The NHL later announced that the goal should have been abandoned, but due to a communication outage, the game had time to resume before watching all the videos.

“It’s the biggest joke I have ever seen. The game should have been 3–3 and not 4–3, so it was hard to swallow. But mistakes happen, and they need to be overcome. ”

Carolina and Columbus will next meet Finnish time on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

Dallas The extended stretch of Stars and Chicago Blackhawks ended in a 2-1 victory for Chicago. Miro Heiskanen scored from the only goal of Dallas.

No goals were seen in the first installment. Chicago went 1-0 in the second set, and Dallas equalized in the third set. Chicago Alex DeBrincat got the puck into the net after extra time had been played for nearly three minutes.

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Los Angles Kings 4–3. Detroit Red Wings, on the other hand, took a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers.