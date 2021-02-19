Hockey Patrik Laine continued his point tube when a special springboard surprised Juuse Saros

Columbus knocked down Nashville by 3-0.

Hockey In the NHL, Finnish strikers and Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine the Pittsburgh Penguins Kasperi Kapanen were able to increase their entry point balance in Thursday’s round.

Kapanen scored Pittsburgh’s first goal in a match that ended in a 4-1 win for the team from the New York Islanders. Kapanen managed to rob the puck Islanders Brock from Nelson and direct it to a teammate Sidney Crosby, who played his 999th game of his NHL career.

Laine was also the feeder in Columbus ’first, Cam Atkinson finishing goal in a game against Nashville Predators.

Atkinson’s shot bounced off the defender’s skate to heights and not Nashville’s goalkeeper Hair Saros found it with his gaze. Eventually, the puck fell to the finish behind Saros.

The match ended in a 3-0 victory for Columbus, with Saros blocking 19 shots out of 21. The wave tube is now four matches long. He has played eight games at Columbus with powers of 4 + 3 and only missed points twice.

Once again, Columbus, once again defending his defensive game, knocked the opponent’s net evenly into the goal in each round. Nashville’s attempt was also strong, as the Columbus goalkeeper who defeated the playoffs Elvis Merzlikins per leached 32 times.

The Predators have lost five of their last six games.

Boston With Bruins paint Tuukka Rask gave place Jaroslav Halakille, which managed to fight 23 puck out of 26. The New Jersey Devils took the match by a score of 3-2. Kyle Palmieri scored two of Devils’ goals.

The accounts of the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers, which returned to ice from a break imposed by the coronavirus protocol, were only cleared in a winning shot contest.

The Rangers scored a winning shot Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin, in whose name the New Yorkers ’3–2 winning goal was recorded. Of the Flyers ’ranks, the winning shot race was only successful Sean Couturier.