Hockey Patrik Laine comments on his injury and the opportunity to play in the World Cup

Laine anticipates making a follow-up deal with Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hockey player Patrik Laine refused to tell us about his upper body injury at the end of the NHL season when asked by his employer in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday

with an interview video.

“It remains a secret. It was nothing significant. I’m fine in a couple of weeks or something, ”Laine said with a smile.

At the same time, Laine was asked if she would have the opportunity to play at the World Championships, which are in Finland this time.

“I do not know yet. I haven’t decided and I haven’t talked about it yet, but we’ll probably see what’s going on next week, and let’s go for it, ”Laine said.

Laine anticipates signing an extension agreement with Columbus Blue Jackets. Laine may become a restricted free agent on July 13th.

“I do not believe, that it should become a topic of conversation. They’ve expressed their desire for me here, I’ve said the same thing, so the feeling is mutual. Let’s just think about duration and money and others, and I think it should be clear, ”Laine said.

Laine, 24, signed a one-year, $ 7.5 million deal with Blue Jackets last July.

Laine scored 26 goals and 30 assists this season, but he was overshadowed by injuries and his father’s death. Laine said teammates are the reason he wants to continue in Columbus.

“All have helped me with everything that happened to me this year. I’ve always wanted to come back to these guys as soon as possible, they’ve made this easier for me, and I’m grateful to everyone here, ”Laine explained.

“It’s definitely a big part of what I love about this team. This is like a big family, everyone cares about each other. That’s how it should be, ”Laine said.

Laine arrived in Columbus from the Winnipeg Jets in a player deal in January 2021. Head coach John Tortorella made him pick up momentum from the bench, but this season he became the head coach Brad Larsen has trusted the Finn more.

“I really liked the way he’s handled the whole team. As a team, we didn’t succeed, but I think he treated each player a little differently. I really like playing for “Lars” and hopefully I can continue to do that, ”Laine said.

The Blue Jackets missed the beach for the second year in a row from the playoffs, but captain Boone Jenner said Laine looked different this year.

“He played an excellent year. From the first day of training camp, he looked like he was ready. It’s fun to play with him, ”Jenner said.